2023 BECE underway smoothly in Accra  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/Edward Dankwah

Accra, Aug. 07, GNA – The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commenced this morning smoothly across all centres in Accra.

The one-week examination will end on Friday, August 11, 2023, nationwide.

The candidates are writing Religious and Moral Education and English Language as the first and second papers, respectively, on the first day.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to some examination centres in the Accra Metropolis, observed that the candidates, supervisors, invigilators and police officers were at the centres ahead of the start of the examination.

But the examination did not start at some centres on time due to the late arrival of materials.

They started around 0915 hours and 0930 hours instead of 0900 hours.

At the Private Odartey Lamptey Centre Four, all 176 candidates, 97 girls and 79 boys, were present for the examination.

Mr George Amoah, Supervisor at the Centre, said they had two pregnant candidates sitting for the examination.

At the Bishop Girls Basic School Centre in Accra Central, 191 candidates, 142 boys and 49 girls, sat for the examination.

Madam Sophia Agyemang, Supervisor at Centre, said they started at 0915 hours due to the late arrival of the examination papers.

A total of 600,714 candidates, comprising 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 participating schools registered for the school examination.

The number of candidates that registered for this year’s examination is 8.8 per cent higher than the year 2022 entry figure of 552,276.

For private candidates, a total entry figure of 1,743 candidates registered for the examination.

The examination is being conducted at 2,137 examination centres across the country for school candidates.

Private candidates are taking the examination at 15 centres, mainly in regional capitals.

