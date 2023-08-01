Kremlin points to danger of drone attacks on Moscow

Moscow, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – The Russian government said the duty of its Defence Ministry is to take protective measures following the new drone attack on Moscow.

“The danger exists, it is obvious, measures are being taken,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.

Earlier, an enemy drone crashed into the same glass tower in the Moscow City skyscraper district as it did on Sunday. The glass on the façade was destroyed over an area of 150 square metres, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. No one was injured.

Peskov said it is the responsibility of the Defence Ministry to ensure that Moscow is protected. On Monday, he described the attacks as an “act of desperation” on the part of Ukraine because the country lacked military success in its counteroffensive.

In Ukraine, expert Ivan Stupak, who worked for the SBU intelligence service for many years, said that the Russian defence system could not repel such attacks.

“The attacks against the Moscow City [building] are considered incredibly painful for the Kremlin because this shows the inability to protect the heart of the capital,” he said on state television.

The objects flew unnoticed, had very specific targets and hit windows, Stupak said. On Sunday, an office of the Ministry of Digitalization was hit. That had gone flawlessly – straight into the “weak point” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s system, he said.

