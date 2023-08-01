Arson attacks on Russian recruitment sites reported once again

Moscow, Aug. 1, (dpa/GNA) – Several conscription offices in Russia have been subject to arson attacks, the Russian news website Shot reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

In the Chelyabinsk region, two women were detained for arson, the site said. On Monday evening, the press office of the city of St Petersburg received information about the arrest of a man who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a military depot. Video footage published on the internet reportedly proves the crime.

Since Saturday, conscription offices have been attacked in the cities of Podolsk, Severodvinsk, Kazan, Kaluga, Mozhaysk, Voronezh, Omsk and on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

According to the independent internet website Moscow Times, there were arson attacks in six cities on Monday alone.

In some cases, senior citizens were responsible for the attacks, local online media reported on the Telegram news service. For example, a 76-year-old man in the northern Russian city of Severodvinsk allegedly threw an incendiary device at a district military recruitment office.

On Saturday, a 62-year-old woman attacked such a facility in Kazan, according to local media reports.

GNA

