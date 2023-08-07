Two nursing mothers and pregnant student writing BECE at KpareKpare Centre

By Kingsley Mamore

KpareKpare (O/R) Aug. 7, GNA – Two nursing mothers and a pregnant girl are among candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the KpareKpare Centre in the Krachi East Municipality.

The two nursing mothers and the pregnant student attend the local Kpelema Junior High and Chamba Junior High.

Mr Seth Kuma, the Centre Supervisor, told the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) in an interview prior to the commencement of the examination at KpareKpare that the courage of the three students to return to school was highly commendable.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of both candidates and invigilators for the smooth and peaceful atmosphere.

At the centre, a total number of 234 candidates are writing the English paper with 89 females and 145 males.

Madam Georgina Mensah, the Municipal Director of Education, told GNA that the nursing mothers were being assisted by babysitters to take care of their babies.

She called on people in Communities where pregnant teenagers and nursing mothers were writing the BECE to show them love and encourage them to finish the examination.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

