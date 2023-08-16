Farmer, 35, allegedly hangs himself at Kwatire   

By Dennis Peprah

Odumase (B/R), Aug. 16, GNA – The Police at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality have begun investigation into the death of a-35-year-old farmer who allegedly hanged himself at Kwatire.

The farming community was thrown into a state of mourning on Tuesday when residents woke up to discover the lifeless body of Nana Korang, deceased tied with a belt around his neck, hanging on a crossbar in his room.

A Police source who confirmed the story told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase said the body had since been deposited at a mortuary in the municipality for preservation and autopsy, while investigations continued.

But the family of the deceased told the GNA during a visit to the community that they suspected foul play and called on the Police to be expeditious in their investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

GNA

