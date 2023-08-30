Kadjebi NCCE, Students hikes Mountain Gemi, Amedzofe Canopy Walk

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug 30, GNA – Staff of the Kadjebi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), together with some schools in the district, have embarked on an educational tour to Mountain Gemi, Amedzofe Canopy Walk and Ote Falls.

The students, numbering about 60, were from the Kadjebi D.A “A” and “B” Junior High Schools (JHSs), Kadjebi Girls’ Model JHS and Asato Roman Catholic JHS, who are members of Civic Education Clubs (CECs), a voluntary study group on the 1992 Constitution.

Ms. Janet Yaa Obido, an Assistant Civic Education Officer of the NCCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the adventure formed part of their CECs activities.

She said the idea of the Club formation in 1996 was conceived as a strategy to reach out to people, especially the youth, with an understanding of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the basic law of the land.

Ms. Obido said the learners needed to visit the sites personally and see things for themselves because they read on those sites from books, but never seen them physically as “seeing is believing.”

She advised the students to take the visit as a learning tour, but not a fanfare and shared their experiences and information from NCCE Officials with their peers, parents and the public as civic education was a shared responsibility.

Ms. Obido told GNA that the Kadjebi District Office of the NCCE had 37 CECs in three SHSs and 24 JHSs and that plans were far ahead to take the remaining schools on the educational tour.

Mr. Ebenezer Makpambe, Asato R. C JHS CEC Patron told GNA that the excursion would make their work in the classroom easier, as the students had gone to see for themselves things about the sites they learnt in books.

He said the tour would deepen the learners understanding of the importance of tourism to the economy of Ghana.

Mr. Makpambe said the adventure has also offered the students who are from different schools a platform to interact with one another, thus promoting socialization and national cohesion.

Miss Agbesi Janet, a student from Kadjebi Girls’ Model JHS, was appreciative of the programme and pledged to share experience with colleagues who could not make it to the trip. Mountain Gemi is 800 meters above sea level as compared to Mountain Afadza’s 885 meters.

It is the second highest mountain in Ghana. It is in a town called Amedzofe in the Ho West District of the Volta Region with the highest human settlement of 2,400ft above sea level.

The Ote Falls, which is 80 meters high, and the Canopy walk are in the same place and there are 259 steps that lead to the canopy walkway.

