JEQ Foundation to present Laptops to its university scholarship recipients

Accra, Aug.23, GNA – The Joseph & Elizabeth Quansah (JEQ) Foundation, a USA based nonprofit organization, will present new laptops to selected JEQ Foundation’s Ghanaian college/university scholarship recipients on Monday, August 28.

The presentation will be made by the Co-Founder/Co-President of the Foundation, Prof. Joseph Emmanuel Quansah and representatives of the Foundation in Ghana and past recipients of the Foundation’s scholarships.

The JEQ foundation was founded in 2019 in the USA to support Ghanaian students who excel academically but lack financial resources for tertiary education.

The foundation provides tuition/residential scholarships, and laptops to selected students who have gained admission to undergraduate programmes in public or private educational institutions.

In addition to the financial support, the foundation provides academic advising, mentorship, and internship opportunities for scholarship recipients.

The goal of the foundation is to reach as many deserving students in Ghana to help them on their path to higher education and realize their potential.

The foundation encourages recipients to be socially responsible by asking them to perform any kind of community service in their communities while under scholarship.

Once they are gainfully employed, recipients encouraged to “give back” by supporting the Foundation in its mission to educate more financially distressed students.

The Foundation has so far in 2022 offered 21 full tuition and housing scholarships.

Overall, the foundation from 2020 to date awarded 43 individual tuition/housing Scholarships and presented 12 new laptops to deserving students.

Over 50% of all scholarship recipients have received new laptops, based on their continued academic excellence and community service.

JEQ Foundation’s scholarship recipients are in Universities and Colleges all over Ghana, including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University of Development Studies (UDS), and Takoradi Technical University (TTU), among others.

Some of the collaborators of the JEQ Foundation are Adumoss Engineering Ghana and MOBA80 USA.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

