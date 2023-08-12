International Youth Day: Let’s empower youth to fight climate change – HFFG

Accra, Aug.12, GNA — Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a Ghanaian, community based, not-for-profit organisation, has called for the enhancement of the capacities of young people to mitigate the impact of climate change.

It said young people must be engaged and well-equipped with green skills to successfully navigate the changing environment and capitalise on the possibilities it brought.

HFFG said this in a message to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day under the theme: “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”.

A statement issued and signed by Madam Cecilia Senoo, Executive Director, HFFG, said the theme was critical to transition to a more ecologically sustainable society at a time when the world was battling the damaging effects of climate change.

It said it was crucial, not just for addressing the global climate crisis, but also for meeting the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 13.

Each year, International Youth Day is celebrated on August 12 to recognise and celebrate the importance of young people in driving positive change and contributing to the development of countries around the world.

This day serves as a reminder of the significant role that the youth play in shaping the future and highlights the need for their active involvement in decision-making processes.

The statement said climate change was an unprecedented challenge and Ghana’s youthful demographic (estimated at 6.9 million) presented a unique advantage in addressing it.

It said the youth had unique perspectives, fresh ideas, and a strong desire to be agents of change in their families, communities, the nation and beyond.

The statement said according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), green skills were the knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society.

“These are known as green occupations because they help to preserve or restore the environment by supporting ecologically friendly activities or by producing green products and services,” it said.

It said despite the growing recognition of the relevance of green skills, available evidence suggested a shortage of such skills among young people.

The statement said young people, who were already into sustainable agriculture and recycling of plastic waste, wildlife conservation among others must be supported with soft loans and the technical know-how to scale up.

It said they must be encouraged to tap into new renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and biogas to augment Ghana’s hydroelectric and thermal power generation.

A green transition, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), will result in the creation of 8.4 million employment for young people by 2030 in agriculture and ecological management.

“Capacity building and awareness creation must be heightened among young people. Green skills can be made appealing to young people right from the basic level.

“Solar energy and afforestation as well as other green-related activities should be introduced into the basic school curriculum with the aim of greater awareness creation among children, so they become conscious of their environment as they grow,” it said.

The statement encouraged government to review the policies on the environment to provide clear and appropriate guidance on green skills.

Green occupations must also be made in abundance with suitable conditions to attract young people, it said.

The statement said every year, the survival of Ghanaians were threatened by heavy floods, deforestation, illegal mining, plastic pollution and extreme heat waves among a plethora of issues that contributed to changes in the climate.

It said the country’s reported economic growth performance would drop considerably if the environmental consequences of activities behind the growth were not mitigated in time.

The statement said the impact of climate change like drought, famine, conflicts among others on communities could not be overemphasised.

“The obvious consequence of these is hardship and poverty for the critical mass of Ghanaians.

“In this context, key skills are required to aid the country’s adaptation and mitigation to the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, as well as a progressive transition to a green economy through the creation of green employment,” it said.

It said HFFG would continue to advocate the inclusion of young people in spaces that promoted their engagement with nature and sustainable practices that reduced the impact of climate change.

The statement said attaining green skills was vital for young people to play an active and influential role in addressing environmental issues and driving sustainable development.

“By equipping the youth with green skills, societies can foster a generation of environmentally conscious and empowered individuals, who are capable of creating positive change and shaping a more sustainable and resilient future for our planet,” it said.

GNA

