Bulgaria: Twenty-two People Swam across Danube at Silistra

Silistra, Aug 12 (BTA/GNA) – Twenty-two enthusiasts took part in the traditional crossing of the Danube near Silistra on Saturday. Silistra Municipality and the local and the non-profit association Danube Club organized the event.

All participants received diplomas from Silistra Mayor Yulian Naydenov. The youngest participant was 10-year-old Dimitar Georgiev, and the oldest was Georgi Petrov, 78 years old. Petrov first participated in swimming across the river exactly 50 years ago.

Every year dozens of enthusiasts take part in the swim. The event focuses on the paying respect to the river and is not competitive. The Danube Club in Silistra racalled that the 800-meter swim has been held intermittently since the 1940s.

