Hohoe Municipal Education Director hopeful of good grades from BECE candidates  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Aug. 07, GNA – Mrs Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, says she expects ” very good passes” in all subjects from candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality.

She said it was her hope and trust that the candidates would also have access to second-cycle institutions.

A visit by the Education Director and her team to four out of five centres in the Municipality revealed two absentees at the Fodome Helu Centre.

The three Centres in Hohoe; St Francis College of Education (FRANCO), Hohoe E.P Senior High School and the E.P Basic School centres for the first time in almost five years, have not recorded any absentees.

Mrs Agbotse was happy at the attendance of the candidates.

She said a lot of engagements had been held with parents and guardians on the importance of education during PTA meetings.

Mrs Agbotse noted that as a director, she endeavoured to attend PTA meetings of schools in the Municipality, where she engaged parents.

Although figures were not readily available at the FRANCO Centre, a total of 259 candidates were at the E.P Basic School, 536 at the HEPSS Centre and 248 at the Fodome Helu, where the two absentees were recorded.

In a separate development, Mr John-Peter Amewu, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) and Railway Development Minister donated more than 2,000 mathematical sets to the students in the Constituency.

Mr Anthony Kondobrey, Hohoe Constituency Chairman, New Patriotic Party (NPP) on behalf of the MP presented the sets to the Municipal Education Director.

He said the gesture formed part of several support in the education sector by the MP.

Madam Agbotse who received the items, expressed gratitude to Mr Amewu for the kind gesture, adding that the sets would help the students in the Mathematics and Science subjects.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

