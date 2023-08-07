2023 BECE: Candidates confident of excelling after first day’s papers

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/Edward Dankwah

Accra, Aug. 07, GNA – Some candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Korle Klottey Municipality have expressed confidence of excelling in the weeklong examination after their first day.

The candidates said the first day of the examination “went well” due to their intensive preparations and studies, and hopeful the remaining days would be same.

They said this in an interview with the Ghana News agency during a visit to their Centre, Accra High School, after they were done with their papers on the first day.

William Nanka-Bruce, a candidate from the North Ridge Lyceum School, said he had prepared adequately prior to the start of the examination, thus confident of passing very well.

Sheena Addai-Duah, also a candidate from the North Ridge Lyceum School, said they were taken through past examination questions and mock examinations, which were similar to the BECE, so they did not feel tensed.

Adelaide Tetteh, a candidate from the Accra Ridge Church School, said the examination questions were not difficult because she had adequately prepared for them.

She said she was hopeful that the remaining ones would “treat us well too”.

Mr Edmund Boye, Examinations Officer, Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate, said the examination went on smoothly at the Municipality.

He noted that all the 1,343 candidates registered in the Municipality were present for the examination at all the six centres.

