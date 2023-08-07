More than 80 registered LEAP beneficiaries not credited for two years in Bolga Municipality

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Bolgatanga, Aug 7, GNA – Over eighty beneficiaries under Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme in the Bolgatanga municipality in the Upper East Region for two years have not been credited with cash transfer.

Though they are all fully registered under the LEAP they are not receiving payments and every effort they made to get their payments have not received any positive response.

Some of the affected members the GNA reached described the process of dealing with the anomaly as cumbersome and indicated they had reported it, but each time payments payments were effected in their communities, they were excluded.

Meanwhile, LEAP which has part of its objectives to improve basic household consumption and nutrition among children below two years of age and the aged without productive capacity had delayed disbursement of a full cycle cash transfer for beneficiaries in the Municipality for a year.

Ms Mercy Pwavra Municipal Director, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development who interacted with the GNA on activities of her outfit acknowledged the increasing challenges with numbers coupled with the delays in payments

She said some of the beneficiaries ‘E-zwich cards had not been loaded for a longtime although had been reported to the appropriate authorities.

She said this year, a total of GHC 388,801.00 was disbursed to one thousand, one hundred and seventy -five( 1,175) households for the second quarter (April to June 2023) under LEAP under the 83rd and 84th cycle payments for orphaned , vulnerable children, persons with disability and the elderly.

She also noted that 20 LEAP communities had been prepared for beneficiaries to register and renew their NHIS cards free of charge.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

