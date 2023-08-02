GWCL to institute court action against defaulting clients in Volta Region

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, Aug 2, GNA – The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has begun processes to redeem its debts from high owing clients through the courts.

To this end, the Company would, from next week, begin enlisting such businesses, institutions and individuals before the courts.

Mr Francis Lamptey, Regional Chief Manager, GWCL

Mr Francis Lamptey, the Regional Chief Manager, GWCL, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Ho.

He said the Anlo Senior High School was indebted to the tune of GHC800,000, accumulated after 12 months, with its last bill standing at GHC31,504.

The Holy Trinity SPA at Sogakope owes GHC108,000.

He said customer Victoria Nyadzi owed GHC27,000; Mr G. K. Fiasogbor – GHC69,000 and the Saint Prosper’s College, GHC27,900, for no efforts to settle their bills in the last 12 months.

Mr lamptey said the 66th Artillery and the Males’ Apartment of the Ghana Prisons Service, Ho, were also indebted to the GWCL.

The debt portfolio of GWCL in the Volta Region stands at GHC22.9 million as of May, this year, with the high debt categories breakdown being Domestic Sales accruing GHC9.0 million; Second Cycle Institutions – GHC7.9 million; Commercial Sales – GHC3.2 million, and Security services – GHC996,391.

The payment of the debt was the only way to assuage the court action, he said, and appealed to the affected institutions, businesses and individuals to redeem their indebtedness to avoid being prosecuted.

GNA

