CaFGOAG wants swift and thorough investigations into death of two fishermen

Tema, Aug. 2, GNA – The Canoe and Fishing Gear Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG) has called on the Tema Metropolitan Security Council to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to the deaths of two fishermen on July 27, 2023.

The two fishmen, Samuel Akwei Allotey, aged 44; and Francis Tetteh Labi, 27 years old, who were part of a number of fishmen who went on a Homowo festival customs fishing expedition, died when they got trapped in their fishing net when their canoe capsized after being allegedly hit by a patrol boat of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) subsequently constituted a five-member committee to, within 10 days, investigate the circumstances that led to the incident, identify the perpetrators, and make recommendations.

Nana Kweigyah, the President of the CaFGOAG, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that they were calling on the government, the Inspector General of Police, and the Tema MESEC to facilitate swift investigations into the matter for all necessary actions, including prosecution of offenders, to forestall any future occurrence.

He said as an association, they were concerned about the deaths of the fishers and the trauma that the surviving fishers went through, adding that if not well handled, it could also escalate into potential conflict between the fishers and the authorities of the GPHA, especially its security personnel.

“We are deeply concerned about the posture and actions of security personnel at GPHA, and we are reminded of previous incidences, particularly that of 2010, which resulted in the deaths and detention of some fisher leaders.”

He said the Association commended the leadership of the fishing community for helping to maintain calmness at the Canoe Basin despite the incident while they await the outcome of the investigations.

CaFGOAG requested that psychological support be given to the fishermen who survived the incident, as well as the immediate family of the deceased, to enable them to recover from the shocks they went through due to the incident.

