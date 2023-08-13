GTA launches 2023 ‘December in Ghana’ events 

By Hafsa Obeng/ Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture has officially launched the endorsed schedule of events for the 2023 ‘December in GH’ calendar.

December in GH is the country’s biggest celebration of culture, entertainment, adventure, nightlife, fashion, gastronomy, tours, and community service.

Since 2019, ‘December in GH’ event schedule is one that many travellers look forward to when planning their activities for their holiday trip to the country.

This year’s calendar includes over 92 events endorsed by the Beyond the Return Steering Committee and includes events scheduled from

November 3, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

Some of the events on the calendar include YouTube Creators Festival Ghana, Rhythms on da Runway, Little Havana, Anwamoo Festival, Eats & Beats Food and Music Festival, Cultural Oneness Festival, Home Coming Bash, December Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS), RiverFest23, Adinkra Carnival, and Tadifest.

Disclosing the regional distribution of the endorsed events, Ms Annabelle Mckenzie, Director of the ‘Beyond The Return’ Secretariat, noted that the Greater Accra Region would host 78 events, while the Eastern, Northern, Central, Upper East and Volta Regions would host 12 events.

She added that “the Ashanti and Western Regions will each feature one event. This diversified line-up promises to create a nationwide platform for both development and cultural celebration.”

Ms McKenzie said, “we are expecting this year to be the biggest for ‘December in GH’, and are

excited about welcoming both returning and first-time

travellers to Ghana and have endorsed more events that touch on the different pillars of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative.”

She said event pillars of the ‘Beyond the Return’ with the goal of continued engagement and building strong relations with the diaspora community, adding that all the events on the calendar aligns with at least one of the pillars, which were Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Brand Ghana, Give Back Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, and Promote Pan-African Heritage and Innovation.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GTA, stated that this year marked the fifth in succession since its inception in 2019, complementing the ‘Year of Return Ghana’ 2019 campaign.

“This is the launch of the annual ‘December in GH’ for the fifth time, and the feedback we have gotten over the years about the previous ones has been amazing,” he added.

According to him, ‘December in GH’ had become “a period where we foster a sense of national unity and pride among Ghanaians.”

“It is time when our communities come together to celebrate our heritage, share stories, and strengthen the bond that continues to define us as a nation. It brings about cultural cohesion,” he added.

He indicated that the event had not only boosted the state’s revenue but also profited many other industries in both the private and government sectors.

Mr Agyemang emphasised that “the influx of visitors directly inject revenue into our country, into the economy, bolstering our local business and generating opportunities for our young people especially short-term employments during the period.”

The CEO described the event chain as an avenue for connection with Africans all over the world to enjoy the unique culture of Africa.

According to him, the high demand of the diaspora to visit Ghana, especially during the yuletide had generated a stupendous amount of revenue for the state, and many other industries in the private and government sector.

He urged all Ghanaians to participate actively in transforming Ghana into a welcoming home for those who wish to experience the country’s rich cultural ecosystem through adventure, entertainment, culture, among others within the realm of ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative.

Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, Chairperson of the steering committee, highlighted the significance of ‘December in GH’ as an occasion for networking and unity between Ghanaians and the diaspora.

She encouraged Ghanaians to see the events as an opportunity for development rather than just a festive period.

Beyond the Return is a ten year initiative, themed as “A decade of African Renaissance”. It is the follow-up-to the successful ‘Year of Return’ campaign in

2019 that invited the global African diaspora to visit Ghana.

