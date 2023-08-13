Compassion International Ghana launches maiden learning series tomorrow

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA-Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a Christian non-governmental organisation with focus on child development, will tomorrow, Monday August 14, launch its maiden learning series – The Thriving Child Seminar Series (THRICSS).

The THRICSS will make its debut through an engaging live webinar at 0830 hours.

The central ethos underpinning the innovative venture is the advancement of learning and expertise across key domain areas, including policy and practice, child protection and safeguarding, and project management.

THRICSS seeks to empower staff and all advocates of child development with the necessary tools to address the challenges they encounter while releasing children from poverty.

A news brief from the Organisation said the learning series would also draw collaborations with like-minded organisations to aid in strengthening external relations and influencing the response to child development needs in Ghana.

The premier edition has the theme: “Policy Framework on Children: The Law and Practice” .

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, and Mr Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child’s Right International, would facilitate the sessions.

The brief said to ensure inclusivity, the webinar was opened to the public through https://rb.gy/gz71g

Compassion International Ghana mission revolves around transformative child advocacy and the holistic development of children, encompassing their physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and spiritual dimensions.

Compassion International Ghana targets “releasing children from poverty in Jesus’ name”.

Through strategic partnerships with churches and a global network of sponsors, the Organisation steadfastly strives to break the chains of adversity.

Its modus operandi revolves around equipping the children with indispensable skills and resources by elevating their social standing, and effectively contributing to the betterment of their communities.

GNA

