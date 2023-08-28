GPHA’s oil spillage responsiveness preparedness impressive  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 28, GNA – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its Norwegian Partners have described the preparedness of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) oil spillage responsiveness as impressive.

This came up when the GPHA participated in the National Oil Spill Equipment Inventory Exercise, which allows the EPA and its Norwegian technical partners to assess the capabilities and preparedness of on-shore and off-shore facilities and resources in the country to tackle oil spills.

After the assessment, the EPA and its partners commended the GPHA for its human and technical resources available to fight oil spills, an indication of its capability to prevent such disasters and mitigate the spread of oil in case of an incident within the port environment.

Mr. Larry Koteo, the Deputy Director of the EPA, stated that they were very impressed with the capabilities of the GPHA, indicating that his outfit had been having some national exercises at the Tier One and Tier 2 levels with the Port Authority annually.

Mr Koteo said the GPHA’s move to get some additional capabilities in terms of the response equipment was very impressive, stating that it was an asset for the country.

“EPA is happy about it because once there is any oil spill anywhere within our marine waters, we can fall on GPHA to support us,” he said.

Mr Helge Andersen, a Special Advisor, Environment Emergency Response, Norwegian Coastal Administration, stated that his outfit was happy to see the seriousness attached to environmental threats in Ghana’s maritime setup.

Mr Andersen said looking at the ships crowded at the port, meant that accidents such as being grounded, colliding and then spilling oil into the sea could easily happen, hence the importance of having equipment available within the shortest time to address the situation.

Captain Daniel Quartey, the Deputy Harbour Master and on-scene commander at GPHA, said the company would continue to upgrade its capacities in order to remain a reliable point of call for Ghana for oil spill response.

He explained that the GPHA conducted its own in-house inspection regularly, as well as the necessary drills quarterly in a year, to ensure it stayed on top of the job at all times.

