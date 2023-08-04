Gold Fields supports 1,400 BECE candidates in host communities

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Damang (W/R), Aug. 04, GNA – The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has presented mathematical sets and other writing materials to more than 1,400 candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in their host community schools.

The donation formed part of the Aboso Goldfields Limited (AGL) Damang Mines Employee Volunteerism Programme, a community relations initiative by the Mine to support community development goals.

Mr Charles Kofi Nti, the Operations Manager, said the programme allowed employees to volunteer part of their working hours to support any selected community programme or project, adding; “This year we focused on motivating and equipping all the BECE candidates within the Mines host community schools”.

The candidates at Aboso, Huni-Valley, Damang and Subri circuits were sensitised on the do’s and don’ts of the examination after being presented with the mathematical sets and pens.

“Today, we are proud to meet the final year students who have been adequately prepared by their teachers for the BECE. The intention is to motivate and prepare them psychologically for the task ahead,” Mr Nti said.

“It is important for parents and professionals like us to constantly be available for these young ones as we serve as role models to them.”

Mr Nti expressed gratitude to the Municipal Education Directorate and all stakeholders for their selfless service in mentoring and training the students.

Gold Fields, through the Foundation, had invested over US$4.8 million in providing access to quality education in its host communities since 2022, he said.

These investments include payment of school fees, hostel/accommodation fees, provision of teaching and learning materials, teacher support programmes, and youth training in welding/fabrication, auto-electricals and auto-mechanics.

“Through these human resource development initiatives, over 748 host community students have benefitted from the GFGF Scheme.”

“For skills development, over 230 youth have benefitted. These are life changing opportunities and a sure way of ensuring a sustainable livelihood empowerment”.

Madam Florence Ansere-Bioh, the Community Affairs and Public Relations Manager, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa and Damang Mines, wished the candidates well in the examination, which starts on Monday, August 7, to Friday August 11, 2023.

She noted that Gold Fields would continue to put measures in place to inspire students and those in the skills development sector to excel.

Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, the Executive Secretary, GFGF, urged the candidates to study hard because a great opportunity awaits them, as the Mine was also committed to supporting students.

The District Examination Officer in charge of Wassa East, Mr Frederick Kwame Forson, took the candidates through the examination process, advised them to strictly abide by the rules and avoid cheating.

Mrs Ernestina Winful, the District Education Director, Wassa East and Mr Sebastine Atrema Diaw, Municipal Education Director, Prestea Huni-Valley, commended AGL for the kindness and devoted service to its host community schools.

To contribute to the development of the Mines host communities, Gold Fields over the past decade introduced the “Employee Volunteerism Programme” where employees of the Mine volunteer their working hours to help address societal issues.

These activities include painting of the Subri District Assembly Basic School and providing books to the school’s library, and mentoring students of the Nana Amoakwa Model School.

