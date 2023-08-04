Founders’ Day: Akatsi South NPP Communication Officer calls for unity and diversity

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 4, GNA – Mr Bless Nkegbe, the Akatsi South Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on Ghanaians to celebrate all visionary leaders, who has helped in shaping the nation’s history.

He urged all to reflect on the values these people have instilled in citizens.

Mr Nkegbe made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as the nation observes the relevance of the Founding Fathers.

“On this Special Day, let us together, embrace unity, diversity, and progress as we continue to build a brighter future for ourselves.”

He also called on Ghanaians to focus on the growth of the nation regardless of their political and religious backgrounds.

Founders’ Day holds historical importance in Ghana as it marks the contributions of successive generations of Ghanaians, who played pivotal roles in liberating the country from colonial rule.

The Ministry of the Interior in a statement, has officially declared Friday, August 4, as a Statutory Public Holiday in honour of the Day.

GNA

