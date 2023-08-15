GJA and Wisconsin sign scholarship scheme for journalists

Accra, Aug.15, GNA- The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-GH), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on a scholarship scheme for journalists.

It is to enable journalists undertake diploma and degree programmes in communication studies at the University.

Under the agreement, WIUC-GH will offer full scholarship covering tuition to ten members of the GJA every academic year to study at the University.

The University will also offer partial scholarship of 40 per cent covering tuition to members and non-members of the GJA. .

Mr Paul Koti Fynn, Chancellor, WIC C-GH and Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

The scholarship package, which is a 3-year agreement, is a promise made by the Chancellor of WIUC-GH in 2022 when members of the National Executive of the GJA paid a courtesy call on him after their election into office.

The MoU, which takes immediate effect, mandates the GJA to shortlist applicants for the scholarship (both full and partial) and submit same to the University.

Persons, who wish to benefit from the facility may first apply for admission at WIUC-GH and upon receipt of admission letter, apply for the scholarship facility.

Applicants can obtain a scholarship application form from the GJA’s website at www.gja.org and after completing it, submit same to the GJA Secretariat.

The applications will then be vetted after, which the applicants, whether successful or not, would be duly informed about the outcome of their application.

Mr Fynn, while siging the MoU said: “This is the time to roll it out. Wisconsin is one of the best private universities in Ghana. We are happy to work with the GJA to offer this scholarship to journalists.”

He admonished the leadership of the GJA to ensure fairness in the selection of beneficiaries for the scholarship, adding that it should not be based on friendship and any form of favoritism, but qualified and needy individuals.

On his part, Mr Dwumfour thanked the Chancellor of WIUC-GH for the gesture, noting that the scholarship would promote professionalism and high journalistic standards.

He encouraged all members and non-members of the Association to take full advantage of the opportunity.

GNA

