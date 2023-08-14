Clubhouse Ghana marks fifth anniversary of StanChart head office building

Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Clubhouse Ghana Limited, has held activities to mark five years of the provision of facilities and services for its tenants.

Situated on a land area of 12,924m² at Independence Avenue in North Ridge and overlooking the Ako Adjei Interchange, the EDGE-certified edifice is home not only to the headquarters of Standard Charted Bank, Ghana but also to companies like Google Ghana Limited and Newmont Ghana.

Managed by Broll Ghana Limited, the building was completed on June 11, 2018, and was commissioned by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on October 3, 2018.

The day-to-day management of the building is done by Broll Ghana’s Centre Management Team (CMT), comprising the Operations Manager, the Centre Manager, the Finance Manager, the Portfolio Executive Manager, the Facilities Portfolio Executive, and a Front Office Manager.

Over the past couple of years, the StanChart Head Office Building has earned the reputation of being the smartest public building in the heart of Accra, thanks primarily to the efficient property management culture of the Centre Management Team.

The fifth anniversary celebration themed “Five Years of Progressive Management” featured two main activities – the execution of a CSR project at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) and a health screening exercise conducted by First Point Medical Consult for tenants and other users of the building.

Pursuing a policy of giving back to society, Clubhouse Ghana Limited, as part of its corporate social responsibility, donated a variety of essential medical items to the Department of Child Health of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The items, worth thousands of Cedis included a 40-litre oxygen cylinder, gun and digital thermometers, nebulizing chambers, drip stands, wheelchairs, dissecting forceps, kidney dishes, gallipots, bedsheets, pillows, an infanometer, and a stadiometer, among many other items.

Speaking at a ceremony, Mr. George Adjei-Ampofo, West Africa Regional Director of Lambo Real Estates Group, the parent company of Clubhouse Ghana Limited, stressed the importance of providing the Child Department with the items to facilitate its operations.

Adjei-Ampofo said the donation was part of the company’s CSR programme as Clubhouse looked to give back to society, especially to children, who were the future leaders.

Dr. Charlyne Kilba, Head of Paediatrics and Department of Child Health, who received the items on the hospital’s behalf, expressed gratitude to Clubhouse for the provision of the essential medical items.

Dr. Kilba said the department had run out of supplies of certain items and equipment over the past few weeks, adding that the items donated would bring immense relief and help the department to deliver its best services for the young patients.

A major feature of the celebration was a health screening exercise conducted by First Point Medical Consult for tenants and other users of the building.

The exercise involved checks on blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation and body temperature; eye screening, breast examination, body mass index assessment and clinical consultation among other things.

A reception was held at which outstanding workers of the Clubhouse were honoured and an anniversary cake was cut.

The reception attracted a host of personalities and institutional heads among whom were Mr. Anthony Sekyere, CEO of Broll Ghana Limited, and management team members from Stanbic Heights, Achimota Mall, Junction Mall, AFC, Newmont Ghana, and Google Ghana.

“Here at Clubhouse, the culture of effective and efficient maintenance remains one of its core values, and that has made its tenants very happy with its services. Within these five years, we have provided some amazing services to our clients, creating a conducive atmosphere for work to take place,” Kudzordzi said.

GNA

