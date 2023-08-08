Giddins Ghana to lead in high-quality, locally made leather products 

By Albert Futukpor

Accra, Aug 8, GNA – Giddins Ghana Limited, an indigenous company providing high-quality, locally made leather products, has prioritised investment in research and development to continuously improve and innovate its products.

Mr Gideon Dendzo, the Founder, said the company would continuously embrace innovation in the leather industry to stay ahead of the competition in providing high-quality leather products in the country and be recognised globally as a leader in ethical and sustainable manufacturing.

Mr Dendzo was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the operations of the company and its outlook for the future.

Giddins Ghana Ltd, established in 2014 in Accra, currently has eleven staff members (five permanent, six part-time including three women).

It is a member of the Textiles, Garments and Leather sector of the Association of Ghana Industries, offering diverse range of top-quality products including footwear and a variety of stylish accessories like belts.

The company’s expertise extends to crafting an impressive array of bags and tailor-made solutions to cater for its customers’ unique preferences and needs, while providing white-labeling opportunities and branding.

“Giddins is eager to embrace technological advancements relevant to our industry. Integrating innovative solutions and digital tools will enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and give us a competitive edge,” Mr Dendzo said.

“Giddins will take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area to explore opportunities to expand beyond Ghana’s borders and enter neighbouring African countries or even international markets….”

He said the company, which had won several awards and participated in a number local and international entrepreneurial programmes, including the Orange Corners Acceleration Programme (2021), would strengthen existing partnerships with government agencies and trade organisations while seeking new collaborations with entities aligned with its values and vision.

The Ghana Enterprises Agency, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, and Association of Ghana Industries are among agencies it has affiliations with.

“Giddins has established strategic partnership with the Department of Indigenous Art and Technology at the esteemed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Through this collaboration, we aim to foster talent development within the leather value chain while enhancing our own growth,” Mr Dendzo said.

“I believe in diversifying our product or service offerings to cater for a broader customer base and explore complementary industries. This will reduce our reliance on a single revenue stream and increase our resilience.”

He said the company was committed to strengthening its online presence and e-commerce capabilities as consumer behaviour continued to shift towards online shopping hence investing in digital marketing and a user-friendly online platform would yield significant benefits.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

