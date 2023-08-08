Torgbui Hatsu, DCE tour BECE centres at Anloga

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Aug. 08, GNA – Torgbui Hatsu III of Dzita in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, and Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive, Tuesday toured some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres to have a firsthand information about the exercise.

The two, accompanied by other actors in education, visited four exam centres; the Anlo Technical Institute, Zion College, Anlo SHS, and Tegbi Kpota EP School.

A total of 1,792 candidates are sitting for the exams in the district, made up of 808 females and 984 males, drawn from 62 schools.

Torgbui Hatsu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he was motivated to join the stakeholders to monitor the BECE to have first-hand information on the success of the exercise.

He appealed to parents to ensure their children took breakfast before setting off to write the exams, saying; “This is crucial to their mental balance.”

He prayed for the success of all the candidates, considering how hard they had prepared and encouraged them to remain calm and focused to be able to handle all papers with ease.

Mr Yormewu, on his part, advised students to obey all exam rules and desist from any form of malpractice to avoid trouble for themselves and their parents.

He commended the invigilators, security personnels and other stakeholders for availing themselves to serve.

There were no absentees recorded at any of the centres.

GNA

