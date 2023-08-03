Fourth edition of financial fair slated for October

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – Stakeholders in the finance sector are expected to converge and share ideas at the fourth edition of Banking, Insurance, Pensions and Securities (BIPS) Fair to be held in October this year.

The Fair, under the theme: “Making Prudent Financial Decisions In Times Of Adversities”, is to promote financial literacy, stakeholder engagement and the showcasing of relevant financial products to the public.

Activities lined up for the event include a two-day seminar at the main auditorium of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) on October 11 and October 12 and a fair, which will concurrently take place at the UGBS and Accra City Hall from October 11 to October 13, 2023.

There will also be a Gala and Recognition night at the Vice-chancellor’s office on October 20.

“The current financial and economic challenges facing the country necessitate the 4th edition of the Fair and hence, we are focused to stay on course irrespective of what the situation may be to execute it annually.

“We believe that financial literacy and exposition should be continuous in order to attain the needed result,” said Samuel Ogyiri Sackey, Managing Director of Kotlers Management Services, the organisers.

In a news brief, he said there must be conscious effort to educate and re-build confidence and trust of Ghanaians in the financial market, hence the fair, lamenting that “…even tertiary students and some active civil servants and businessmen/women, making up the working class and future work force know less of our financial systems”.

Meanwhile, Mr Michael Andoh, Acting Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission, has commended the organisers for the initiative.

Ha advised them to consider engaging other regulatory agencies as well as the Ministry of Finance to have the Fair included in activities to mark the annual financial literacy week celebration.

GNA

