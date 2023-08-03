Fisherfolk urged to desist from illegal fishing methods

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Adina (V/R) Aug. 3, GNA – Fisherfolks along the coastal belt of the Volta region have been urged to avoid illegal fishing methods but rather adopt better forms for sustainable businesses.

Some of the illegal methods of fishing include light fishing, the use of substances such as chemicals and explosives, small mesh size and mono-filament nets, and fishing with unregistered or embossed canoes.

Mr Maxwell Lugudor, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South, during a ceremonial opening occasion to mark the end of the 2023 closed fishing season at Adina in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, said illegal fishing was any form of fishing practice that contravened the accepted laid down fishing laws.

He further appealed to the government to provide marine police to help enforce order so as to curb the bad practice on the sea.

“The closed season was implemented just for the benefit of our Fisherfolks,” he said.

Mr Lugudor said illegal fishing undermined the sustainability of fisheries and the destruction of biodiversity.

He also appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency, provide more premix oil for fishermen regularly to speed work.

Mr Moses Anim, Deputy Minister for fisheries and Aquaculture Development, during the occasion, commended fishermen for keeping the rules during the closed season.

He said 278 landing beaches in 182 communities along the coast took part in the closed season.

He commended the government for the relief items provided to the Fisherfolks during the closed season.

Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, announced the closed season during a ceremony at Elmina in the central region from July 1 to July 31, whilst industrial trawlers would also observe two months closer from July 1 to August 31.

Present at the ceremony were Chiefs, Heads of Institutions, and others.

