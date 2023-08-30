FDA trains over-the-counter medicine sellers on Public Health Act

By Alex Baah Boadi,

Asawinso (WN/R), Aug 300, GNA – The Western North Regional office of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has scheduled series of training for over-the-counter medicine sellers in the region on the dos and don’ts of the Public Health Act

It is also to educate them on how best to administer and sell only approved drugs to the public.

The training which began at Debeiso in the Bia West districts saw members from both Bia East and West, Sefwi-Asawinso, Asawinso, Asempaneye and its environs participating in the training.

Mr Albert Ankamah, Regional Director of the FDA, said the Food and Drugs Authority was mandated by the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) to ensure public safety by regulating drugs, food, cosmetics substances, blood products, tobacco and tobacco products which were healthy for public consumption.

He noted with concern that market surveillance conducted in over-the-counter medicine shops in Enchi, Waiwso, Juaboso, Bekwai, Asawinso and Bibiani revealed that close to 40 percent of the shops had FDA unapproved drugs, including tramadol.

He said in that regard, his outfit decided to embark on the training to educate them on what the Public Health Act said concerning the sale of medicines, how they could store drugs and how they could source products to ensure good practices.

“We will continue our market surveillance and education to get rid of all forms of illegalities to ensure the health and safety of the public.”

Mr Ankamah was hopeful that after the training they would not engage in any illegalities and warned that anyone caught selling unapproved drugs and substances would be made to face the law.

The Regional Director advised the public to ensure they bought only Food and Drugs Authority approved products either from the pharmacy or over the counter medicine outlet.

Mr Francis Addae, Western North Regional Vice Chair, over the counter medicine seller’s association lauded the Western North Regional branch of the FDA for educating them on good practices about their work.

He warned the members that over-the-counter medicine license did not allow or permit them to sell tramadol and advised the members to desist from selling such drugs, since the association would not shield any member caught in the act.

He expressed worry about how some youth in the area were abusing tramadol and asked members not to sell such drugs to them.

He also asked members to always direct people who visited their shops with serious conditions to seek medical care at the nearest clinic or hospital.

Some of the participants thanked the FDA for the training and promised to do the right things to ensure the health and safety needs of the public.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

