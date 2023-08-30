ECG interacts with customers at Kaneshie market

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG), Accra West region, has engaged traders and customers at the Kaneshie market in Accra, within the Kaneshie district of ECG.

The Company set up a help desk to resolve customer complaints, educated customers on its cashless exercise, entreated customers to settle all indebtedness to the Company, and did live demonstrations on the use of the Company’s mobile App.

Elated patrons commended ECG for bringing their services closer to customers, affording customers a better appreciation of the digital and revenue drives recently introduced by the Company.

The interaction at the Kaneshie market is one of several engagements organised by the Company for its customers.

The Accra West region has engaged customers in churches, mosques, transport terminals, markets, offices, schools and in the media.

Mr Dominic Afesi, Kaneshie District Manager, ECG, indicated that the engagement was part of the Company’s continuous drive to keep customers abreast of innovations introduced into the Company’s operations.

“In our quest to improve customer convenience and customer satisfaction, we have introduced a cashless system of transaction. By downloading our enhanced mobile app—the ECG Power App, or dialling *226#, customers can buy credits unto smart prepayment meters, or pay for post-paid bills from the comfort of their homes or offices, without trekking to our offices,” he said.

The ECG mobile app accepts payments from all mobile money wallets, Visa and Mastercard, Mr Afesi noted.

He added that all mobile money transactions with ECG did not attract e-levy charges.

The App also allows customers to check their daily consumption and report faults.

ECG launched a two-month campaign dubbed ‘Operation Zero’ recently.

From July 11 to September 11, 2023, ECG staff are expected to visit premises of customers to demand payment of all outstanding debts owed the Company, update records of existing customers and capture data of consumers, who are not in the Company’s database.

Mr Sylvester Abrefa-Besea, Accra West Regional Commercial Manager, ECG, advised customers, who were not registered with ECG, and were not paying for power, to take advantage of the moratorium announced as part of the ‘Operation Zero’ exercise, to regularise their relationship with ECG.

“Under the ‘Operation Zero’ campaign there is a moratorium to bill customers who are not registered in our database, but who are using power, for a limited period instead of the entire period they used power for free,” he said.

Mr Abrefa-Besea added that the exercise had so far been incident-free and commended customers for the reception.

The Accra West region has eight operational districts.

These are Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle-Bu and Nsawam.

GNA

