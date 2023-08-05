Details of HoodTalk Music Festival roadshow announced 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 5, GNA – The DreamChild Foundation, organisers of the 2023 HoodTalk Music Festival, have announced their 2023 music roadshow.

A series of fascinating events have been lined up for the festival that seeks to empower and support African children by harnessing the power of music, and arts through community engagement.

The roadshow begins in Accra on September 2 at Kingdom Gardens; Tamale on September 23 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium; Kumasi on October 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium; Western Region on October 28 at Gyandu Park; and Ho Sports Stadium on September 19, 2023.

The musical roadshow would be climaxed by a grand musical concert at the Black Star Square in Accra on December 9, 2023, which would feature some of Ghana’s finest artistes.

Chief Oskar Christopher Ibru, Chairman of DreamChild Foundation, said in a speech read on his behalf: “In keeping with the dream of strengthening and empowering the children of Africa, Dream Child focuses on providing adequate health care, education, and other support services, especially to deprived communities.

“This year we have partnered with Virtual Hub to bring music fans all over the world together to interact and address their issues for the common good.”

Mr. Paa Kwesi Holbrook-Smith, a patron of DreamChild Foundation, said during the launch event that “Our aim is to raise a provisional sum of $14million for the construction of five paediatric Clinics, Equipment for the clinics, and to organise five regional Hoodtalk Musical Festivals in five regions before the end of 2023.”

Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, UNESCO Representative to Ghana, stated in a speech read on his behalf that the festival aligned with their commitment to leverage the power of music for social transformation.

“By bringing young people from across Ghana together, this festival provides a platform for discussion, empowerment, and healthy entertainment.

“This initiative resonates with UNESCO’s global objectives in fostering education, culture, science, and information, and it fits well with our longstanding efforts to prioritise the welfare and health needs of young people,” he said.

Mr Diallo commended the DreamChild Foundation for their dedication and innovative approach to using music as a medium to address topical issues that matter to the youth of Ghana.

In addition to live performances that seek to showcase talent, advocate for positive change, and create a brighter future for the young generation, there would be artiste interviews, a youth summit, a fashion show, and an arts exhibition.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

