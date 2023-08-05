Kin-Emson to release his debut single  

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, August 05, GNA- Ghanaian rising afrobeat and highlife musician, Emmanuel Dery Forson, known in the music scene as ‘Kin-Emson’ is set to release his first single dubbed ‘Jole’.

The song is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 11.

According to Kin-Emson, the song was recorded as a means of expressing his feelings to a lady he fell in love with.

“I created the song because of a girl that I fell in love with so to express my feelings for her, this was the best way I could do it.”

Jole literally translates to ‘My Love’ in Ga, the language of indigenous of Accra.

Kin-Emson asserted that, despite the effort required to develop a brand, showcasing his artwork ahead of the release of his new single would assist in increasing brand recognition and get his fans hyped up for the song.

When asked why this is his first release, he said, “I started long time ago but no one to help so I had to start working hence resulting to my first single.”

He promised his fans that he would work hard to make more hit songs to increase his career prospects because he was serious and had the ability to learn more.

The song is produced by Disaab Groove.

