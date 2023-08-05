MUSIGA Elections: At least 500 delegates expected at polling centres on Tuesday 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug.05, GNA – Barring any eventualities, the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), says it is ready to conduct free and fair elections when members of the union head for the polls on Tuesday, August 8.

Mr Peter Marfo, Chairman of the Election Committee, speaking ahead of the contest, said preparations were about 95 per cent complete.

Estimating cost of the election at GHC60,000, he said the necessary logistics had been put in place and all aspirants had been briefed on the procedures for the exercise.

“Everything is set in terms of logistics and personnel needed to conduct the elections. We have done all that we have to do; we’ve distributed the register, done the exhibition and we can say 95 per cent of the work has been done so far,” he told the Ghana News Agency.

He said at least 500 delegates across the country were expected to vote on Tuesday, with the Electoral Commission of Ghana providing technical support.

Mr Marfo said although the voters register had been distributed in all regions, delegates were to go to polling centres with identification cards.

“Your name can be in the register, but you cannot just walk in there and say you’re going to vote. Without the ID card, you cannot vote; that’s what the constitution says,” he noted.

“Our role is to conduct a free and fair elections and we have done our part in terms of the electoral processes. We have met all the aspiriants severally and they are clear with the roadmap for the elections,” he explained.

The elections are happening nearly four years after the tenure of the union’s former President, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obuor).

Moving forward, Mr. Marfo said the Committee would make recommendations to the new MUSIGA leadership after the elections.

He urged the candidates to implement and execute their agenda in the interest of the Union and consider recommendations of the election committee.

The Presidential race is between Acting President, Mr Bessa Simons, and Ras Appiah-Levi, Roots Reggae Music Singer, and Performer.

Rev. Dr Thomas Harry Yawson goes unopposed as First Vice President while Madam Stella Edem Ganyo and Madam Abena Ruthy vie for the Second Vice Presidential slot.

Mr Samuel Kofi Agyemang and Mr Francis Derman Dogbatse are also contesting the General Secretary position. Candidates for Treasurer, Welfare and Organiser positions are also unopposed.

The remaining contestants will battle out various positions in the regions.

GNA

