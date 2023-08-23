Credit Unions to prioritise Innovation and Technology utilisation at September annual forum

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – The Ghana Cooperative Credit Unions Association (CUA), will empower its members with knowledge on using innovation and technology tools to grow their unions, at their impending annual forum.

The event will thus be held from Wednesday, September 13 to Friday, September 15, in Accra, under the theme: ‘Using Innovation and Technology as Changers for Credit Union Growth’.

Mr. Cyprian K. A. Basing, the General Manager of CUA, would set the pace for various speakers to impart their knowledge at the Credit Union’s Training Center (CUTrac).

“As technology advances, the Ghana Cooperative Credit Union Association (CUA), in collaboration with Lexbert Multimedia and Microwatch, believes that it is appropriate to bring together facilitators and participants from across the country to deliberate and share their expertise on the theme of this year’s Forum,” a press release issued to the Ghana News said on Tuesday.

“The forum aims to provide Credit Union Chairpersons, Committees, and Management with knowledge that will enable them to support the growth of their Credit Unions and better position them as preferred financial institutions in Ghana and abroad.”

The release said the interactive discourse would be facilitated by experts in the corporate and financial sectors.

“With their remarkable strides in forecasting, planning, executing, and monitoring of corporate policies, they will deliver positive innovative modules that will improve Credit Unions for sustainable development.”

The keynote address would be delivered by Dr. Bernard B.B. Binagab, the National Chairman for CUA, it said, while James K. Addison, a Certified Emotional Intelligence Coach and CEO Addison International, would facilitate a talk on Emotional Intelligence at the workplace.

Dr. Johnson Kwame Wotu, the Deputy General Manager, Administration, Human Resources Financial Service, & Accounts, at CUTrac, will address the topic, ‘Member value, a board room priority in sustaining a Credit Union’.

The release said Mr. Kofi Adimado, a Principal Consultant at Candid Management & Financial Consult (Corporate Trainers, Banking & Finance) would talk on Corporate Governance, the Role of the BoD, and other Committees, while Mr. Edmund Tetteh of MultiThread ICT Solutions; Director-Business & Innovation (ACCA, CISA, ISO 27001 Lead Implementer & Lead Auditor), would take participants through the use of technology as a tool to drive impactful changes to a Credit Union.

According to the release, the three-day Forum would be climaxed with Mr. Harrision Ahorgba, a Lead Consultant delivering an address on Creative and Innovative ways to reach members as a Credit union, and Bernard Kelvin Clive, an Author/Brand Consultant, holding a session on how to use Digital Marketing as a tool to enhance the image of a Credit Union.

GNA

