Court grants Civil Servant GH₵20,000.00 bail over alleged sharing of nude recordings 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA-A 47-year-old Civil Servant, who allegedly shared a nude recording of a nurse with her friends and others has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Teddy Tom-Thompson is said to have recorded the nude video of the nurse during a WhatsApp video call without the knowledge of the nurse when he engaged her in phone sex.

After the recording, Mr Tom-Thompson was said to have threatened the nurse to share her nudity to disgrace her when she opted to break up with him.

Charged with a threat to distribute prohibited intimate images or visual recording and non-consensual sharing of intimate images, Mr Tom-Thompson pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Mr Tom-Thompson to GH₵20,000.00 bail with one surety.

It directed the accused person to deposit his Ghana card at the Court’s Registry.

Police Inspector Geneive Ankamah, prosecuting narrated to the Court that the complainant was a nurse at Tafo Government Hospital, Kumasi while the accused person was Civil Servant in Accra.

The prosecution said the complainant and the accused person had been in a relationship since June 2023, which lasted for only three months due to some misunderstanding.

It said during their relationship, while having a WhatsApp video call, the accused person engaged the complainant in phone sex.

The prosecution said the accused person recorded the complainant’s nude without her knowledge during the call.

It said the accused person then threatened the complainant to share her nudity to disgrace her when she opted to break up with him.

The prosecution said the accused person went further to share the nude recordings with the complainant’s friends including witnesses in this case.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was arrested to assist investigation.

The prosecution said investigations confirmed that the sim card used by the accused person to share the nude recordings was registered in the name of Mr Tom-Thompson.

It said screenshots of the video and chats from the complainant’s friends were obtained.

