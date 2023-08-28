Christians urged to take active part in communal activities

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Atonso-Agogo (Ash), Aug. 28 – GNA Christians have been urged to show keen interest and take active part in clean-up exercises and other communal activities in their residential areas.

Prophet Ampofo Akyeampong, Leader of the Nyankonton Ministry at Kyirapatre, in the Asokwa Municipality, who made the call, said taking an active part in clean-up exercises and communal work, would not only enable them to contribute to the eradication of communicable diseases in their areas, but also enable them to have a sense of responsibility.

He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi during a clean-up exercise organised by the Church as part of activities marking the 73rd birthday anniversary of Apostle Dr

Kwadwo Sarfo, Head of the Christo Asafo Church at the Kumasi South Hospital at Atonsu-Agogo.

Prophet Akyeampong said, as a father who gave many people spiritual upliftment, it was always important to remember him on his birthday anniversary.

The church members took full day to clean every department of the health facilities including theater, maternity ward, OPD, disease control, Pharmacy, and other departments.

Prophet Akyeampong said a dirty environment had many negative implications for members of every community and for this reason, they had to step in to assist in tidying the Hospital environment.

He said it was important that the youth of the country were introduced to the spirit of communalism and volunteerism at a very early stage in their lives so that it would become a habit in their daily lives.

He said cleanliness was next to Godliness and that the habit of volunteerism would help the youth to grow up as good citizens.

Mr Evans Boakye -Yiadom, Assistant Estate Officer of the hospital, commended the church for embarking on the clean-up exercise and called on other organizations to emulate the gesture of the church.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

