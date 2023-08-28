GNHR to enhance Social Protection Interventions-Dr. Domfe

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dzodze (V/R), Aug. 28, GNA – Dr George Domfe, a Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, says the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) would enhance social protection intervention.

He said the challenges associated with various social protection interventions by various agencies and donors would be a thing of the past through GNHR as there would be enough quality and reliable data to be accessed by all.

The Research Fellow said it was observed that some social intervention programmes and support do not get to those who needs it most and that had been the case of Ghana for decades.

Dr Domfe, who is also the JMK Consulting Team Lead for Volta/Oti, made these disclosures at a 5-day Trainees of Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) Data Collectors and Enumerators workshop at Dzodeze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

He said some of these were experiences shared by people in various Scholarships Awards and some social interventions during COVID 19 periods.

The JMK Consulting Team Leader stressed the need for the Ghana National Household Registry Data Collectors to explain the purpose of the data and the benefits individuals and the country would gain from the GNHR to the household members anytime they visit the field.

Dr Domfe, who doubles as Field Manager, emphasised that social policies and programmes needed to target the right people and in a fair manner.

According to him, GNHR would facilitate categorisation of potential beneficiaries for social programmes in an objective, homogeneous and equitable manner which would help institutions align efforts at social spending and eliminate duplication.

Mr Fadl Rahman Essel, Facilitator and Project Officer of JMK Consulting, who spoke extensively at the training, urged participants to exhibit high standard of professionalism on the Field and protect the data of individual households.

He charged participants to report to JMK Consulting any act contrary to the acceptable standards and harassment issues.

The trainees were taken through in and out of the field exercises and assured the GNHR Monitoring Team of their readiness to ensure complete coverage during the three-month exercise.

The Ghana National Household Registry was established was created by Ministry of Gender, Children and Social protection (MGCSP) to collate a single National Household Register from which Social Protection programs will select their Beneficiaries in Ghana.

The data can then be shared across programs such as Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), NHIS, Free School Uniforms, Free Exercise Books, Ghana School Feeding, Labour Intensive Project Works, and same data could be used by District Assemblies for Planning and Development purposes, Research Institutions, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

