Selasi Beverages support Tegbi Ocean Stars Beach Soccer Club 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Tegbi (VR) Aug. 16, GNA-Selasi Beverages Solution company, producers of products such as Selasi Energy Drink, Orange Beverage, Strawberry, among others, has supported Tegbi-based Ocean Stars Beach Soccer Club in the Anloga District of the Volta region.

The support included the provision of energy drinks, natural mineral water, fruit flavour drinks, as well as undisclosed amount of money.

Speaking in a short ceremony held at Tegbi, Mr Godwin Sotame-Dogbe, the General Manager of Selasi Beverages Solution, disclosed that the gesture was to help nurture young players in the sporting discipline to become national stars.

He said the sponsorship’s aim was to partner with the club to help unearth talents and mitigate the team’s numerous challenges.

“Our contribution to sports is to develop, improve and promote talents in Beach Soccer to be future stars,” he stated.

Mr Sotame-Dogbe also said the company, located at Lolito in the South Tongu District of the Region was poised and ready to partner with any other institutions for profitable achievements.

Mr Innocent Gameli Adika, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Club, who received the items on behalf of the team, thanked the delegation from ‘Selasi Beverage Solution company’ for the sponsorship.

He said their partnership would go a long way to benefit beach soccer communities and serve as avenue for employment which would reduce the level of unemployment along the coast.

“If Ghana is to develop Sports and derive maximum benefit as it was elsewhere, there should be the need for private sectors interest and investment.”

Mr Adika stated that the move would further sustain the various teams and bring many developments to the area.

Tegbi Ocean Stars Beach Soccer Club is currently participating in the ongoing Beach Soccer Premiere zone 2 league.

They are therefore appealing to individuals and corporate organisations for more sponsorship to sustain the league.

GNA

