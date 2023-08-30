Central Expo 2023: Embrace value addition in agric – TIAST Group  

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug 30, GNA – The TIAST Group, a Chinese-owned agro-processing machinery company, has urged people in the Central Region to embrace value addition to agricultural produce to build a sustainable economy and create jobs for the youth.

Mr Henui Chen, Chairman of TIAST China, said a deliberate maximisation of the region’s vast agricultural potential through agro-processing would offer it the leverage to command higher prices on the international market and generate foreign income.

He made the remarks at the ongoing 2023 Ghana Central Regional Investment, Trade and Tourism Expo (Central Expo) at the Adisadel College Park in Cape Coast of which TIAC is one of the main sponsors.

The event put together by the Central Regional Coordinating Council (CRCC) seeks to stimulate economic activities in the region, harness economic potentials, promote agro-business, drive tourism and attract private sector investment to transform the local economy.

This year’s edition on the theme: “Sustaining business opportunities: Nurturing SMEs in Central Region,” is hosting more than 400 individual and district exhibitors from across the region.

Wares and artefacts on display include processed agro-products, wear and accessories, skincare and hair products, beverages, artworks (paintings and sculpture), and Ghana-made solar appliances.

The fair has entered the third day and exhibitors have shared varying experiences with the Ghana News Agency.

For some, business has been good. But others are not impressed about the level of patronage and are hoping that the situation gets better.

Mr Chen, expressing TIAST’s commitment to elevating the agricultural value chain, entreated investors, entrepreneurs, farmers, and all interested persons to partner with them to establish agro-processing factories across the region.

He intimated that TIAST West Africa Company Limited, a subsidiary of the group headquartered in Ghana, had developed a fully functional business model for all investors, agribusinesses, entrepreneurs, and stakeholder groups within the agricultural space to own fully automated agro-processing machinery for the production of cassava starch and standard rubber.

He said the company also provided technical support covering the design, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of modern automated agro-processing machinery for investors, local farmers, entrepreneurs, and individuals who wished to own an agro-processing factory.

“Moreover, the supply of essential spare parts is guaranteed to avert any production disruptions, reaffirming our commitment to effective operations. I must put it on record that we are the best agro-processing factory builders,” he touted.

Beyond the technical support, Mr. Chen announced a financial model that provided direct financial support of 80 per cent for individuals who wanted to establish agro-processing factories.

“This support is accompanied by flexible repayment terms, promoting inclusivity and sustainability,” he said.

“In addition to these services, the good news is that we have a guaranteed and ready market for all the agricultural commodities you will produce at standard market prices,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Regional House of Chiefs had called on the government to remove all impediments to trade and investment to enable businesses to flourish.

Odeefo Amoakwa Boadu VIII, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, stressed the need for the government to create an enabling environment to attract more investments into the Region to expedite development.

He observed that the region was endowed with an endless array of resources and potentialities that had not been adequately harnessed to benefit the people.

“We want the districts to have more businesses to spur economic growth, promote employment, and develop businesses.

“At the Regional House of Chiefs, we believe that we need to work hand in hand to leverage the resources and opportunities in the region,” he said.

GNA

