Rotary club of Accra-Teshie-Nungua raises funds for children with co-conditions

Tema, Aug. 2, GNA – The Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie-Nungua has organised a fundraising event to seek support for its campaign for children with co-conditions of cerebral palsy and mental health challenges.

The programme was used to mark the beginning of the new Rotary year to elect the Board and Club Officers for Rotary year 2023-2024.

At the event, two new Rotarians were inducted, and five new Paul Harries Fellows (PHFs) recognised.

Mr. Eyram Hevi, Club President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie-Nungua, said the fundraising formed part of its flagship project, which was skewed towards Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Mr. Hevi said the project would seek to support the essential needs of children with co-conditions of Cerebral Palsy as well as mental health campaigns.

He stated that the Rotary Club of Accra Teshie Nungua has taken the DEI campaign seriously and head-on by being the first club in District 9104 to introduce a sign language interpreter at key club events.

He said his outfit was in partnership with 11 sister clubs that have already signed up to launch an appeal for funds in support of the essential needs of the marginalised and vulnerable group.

He appealed to corporate institutions and philanthropists to lend support to Rotary service projects whenever the opportunity was presented as a way of joining them to create hope in the world and see the change they wished for.

He also encouraged club members to willingly contribute their quota and innovative ideas to change the narratives in their clubs and society.

Ms. Victoria Osei Prempeh, the immediate past President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie-Nungua, reiterated the need for more persons and organisations to willingly help bodies and entities like Rotary to achieve their focus of providing social, mental, spiritual, and material help to the needy.

Ms. Osei Prempeh said such support would help alleviate the pain of the vulnerable and marginalized with a heart of love and compassion.

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization with a goal to organize businesses and professionals to support communities through service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding around the world.

