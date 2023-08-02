BYU Management Society holds African Professional Development Conference in Accra

By Stanley Senya/Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – The Brigham Young University-Management Society (BYUMS) has hosted the African Professional Development Conference in Accra.

The conference on the theme “Lift and Lead” was to create a transformative and enriching experience for young professionals to build their career as well as give back to society.

The two-day conference brought together over 2000 in-person and online participants throughout Africa, who learnt about a free launching leaders personal development course as well as mentoring and other resources that would contribute to career advancement.

In an interview with the media, Mr Jason Brown, Executive Director of BYUMS, said through access to global mentoring with partners from BYUMS, the youth could “connect locally, connect in Africa, and if we are successful here today, connect globally.”

He said there was much hope, enthusiasm, and energy in Africa, hence the need for BYUMS to host the conference in Africa, adding that it would help the participants especially the youth to build up their careers for the betterment of their families as well as their various communities.

According to Mr Brown, the BYUMS would work together with university to improve the professional skills, experience, wages, and education and leadership capabilities of these young adults to increase their employment opportunities.

Mr Brown reiterated the need for participants especially the youth to make goals and find mentors saying, “sometimes it is difficult to approach someone for help so we will help them to get clear coaching in other to make the right decisions to support their family.”

He, therefore, urged the participants to always embrace second chances in life and make the best out of it, stating that they should continue to learn hard to give back to society.

Mr Seth Ogoe Ayim, Africa Regional Director, BYUMS said the conference was instituted to make sure that young professionals could move to the next level in their career.

He added that, “one of the goals at the management systems at BYU is to influence ethical and moral leadership around the world and prior to that it’s mentoring and making sure that young professionals can take opportunities in their career in Africa.”

Mr Keli Gadzekpo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Enterprise Group and Chairman of the Databank Foundation urged the conference attendees not to fear failure.

“If you’ve never failed, then you’ve probably never tried. Fear of failure leads to inaction…and you need to act,” he added.

Mr Gadzekpo who is also a member of BYUMS, encouraged the participants to lead with integrity, adding that “Integrity comes at a price, and you must be willing to pay that price.”

The BYU-Management Society works closely with partners such as the BYU Alumni Association, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Skep Foundation, Interweave Solutions, and Academy for Creating Enterprise, and others to help young adults.

The focus of all collaborative partners is to improve the professional skills, experience, wages, education, and leadership capabilities of these young adults to increase their employment opportunities, and better jobs that will bless their lives and the lives of their families and allow them to better serve God.

