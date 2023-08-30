Avoeme JHS students benefit from mentorship programme  

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 30, GNA – Students of Avoeme Junior High School at Aflao have undergone a day’s mentorship training programme jointly organized by Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South and Mama Nunenyo Dzatugbui V of Avoeme.

The students, especially the teenage girls, were given talks on cleanliness during menstruation, the various ways to access cheaper traditional sanitary pads, the need to be responsible young people, seeking help and advice from responsible adults and not from peers and social media, which tend to have adverse effects on their life choices.

Madam Gomashie said for over 16 years, she had engaged teenagers in the municipality on grooming and life choices.

“I have organised many inter-school competitions in essay writing, spelling and mentoring sessions, which have churned out many role models and icons from the area,” she said.

Mama Hodzige II, Queenmother, Klikor-Apegame, who is also the Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), spoke to the students on the need for them to stay focused on age-appropriate activities and to study hard to become useful adults, who would contribute meaningfully to nation building.

Sanitary pads were distributed to the girls, who participated in the programme, with a call on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the drive by sponsoring the fabrics for the sewing of reusable sanitary pads to make it easy and affordable for the girls.

The students expressed appreciation to the MP and her team for the session and promised to put the lessons learned into practice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

