Apostle Mensah charges pastors to train their children for Christ

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA – Apostle Joseph Felix Kwesi Mensah, the Chairman of the International Executive Council of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has charged pastors to train their own children for Jesus Christ.

He reiterated that being a pastor does not automatically guarantee that one’s children would be God-fearing.

Apostle Mensah made the appeal in his Sermon at the 2023 Annual Pastors and Wives’ Conference of the GCCI in Accra on the theme “Minister’s Health and Disciple making.”

He said although Adam and Eve did not kill each other, their son, Cain killed his brother Abel, adding that to raise godly children, parents themselves must be pious.

He cited Abraham as a man of God who did well in raising a godly family, adding that God himself testified of Abraham as someone who was raising a godly household.

Quoting from the Bible, he said “For I know him (Abraham), that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.”

Apostle Mensah said Eli the High Priest of God was a god-fearing man however, he failed in raising his children in a godly way, thereby bringing disgrace and disaster upon himself.

He said God’s promises of generational blessings to a pastor, or an individual could be destroyed by his own children’s evil behaviour.

“Discipling your children and your household for Christ is certainly not an option,” he stated.

He underscored that God would hold every pastor accountable for raising his children and his household in a godly way.

The Chairman said pastors had to master the act of Christlike disciple making to disciple their own children for the sake of their own future.

