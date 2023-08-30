Stakeholders urged to prioritize education for national development  

By Boakye Baafi

Ho (V/R) Aug. 30, GNA – Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service, has called on stakeholders in education to prioritize education since it is a key tool for national development.

He said the government had demonstrated a greater commitment to transforming the country’s education by providing opportunities for the younger generation to equip themselves with skills and competencies that would enable them to compete effectively in the technological revolution of the 21st century.

It was, therefore, important for all other key stakeholders to support the efforts of the government to enable Ghana to plant its feet firmly in the fourth industrial revolution, which was anchored on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Dr. Nkansah made the call at the opening of the 49th annual Conference of Managers of Educational Units (COMEU) at Ho in the Volta region.

He said for Ghana to participate fully in the 4th Industrial Revolution, learners in the country’s educational institutions needed to be equipped with the requisite skills and expertise in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, which were required to function well and actively participate in it.

Dr Nkansah said the Ghana Education Service would continue to provide oversight responsibility at all levels of pre-tertiary education in the country by monitoring routine activities in line with increasing access, enhancing quality and improving management efficiency at all levels of the educational sector.

He said the GES would continue to engage various stakeholders to improve educational outcomes and called on COMEU to team up with the Ghana Education Service to transform the country’s pre-tertiary education service into a 21st-century organization.

The Director General pointed out that it was through quality and relevant education that Ghanaian learners would be equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values that were necessary for individuals to thrive successfully in a globally competitive world.

Mrs. Marian J. A. Adzroe, National President of COMEU, appealed to the government and various religious bodies with education units to resource the unit’s offices to make their work effective.

She called for collaboration and cooperation among the District Directors and the regional managers of education.

