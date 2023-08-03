Assembly member for Tsiame supports final year BECE candidates

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Tsiame (VR) Aug. 3, GNA – Mr Bernard Sukah, the Assembly member for Tsiame Electoral Area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, has supported final year students preparing for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The items donated included sets of mathematical instruments and pens.

Mr Sukah, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the gesture was to interact with the final year BECE candidates in the area to know their challenges as well as to motivate them to offer their best.

“I supported all the final year candidates within my Electoral Area with these things to help them prepare adequately for the exams,” he added.

Mr Sukah commended Torgbui Dallah Anini IV and Mr Edward Sabah for their support towards the move.

Mr Jude Wodzogbe and Mr Felix Fiadorwu, headteachers of Tsiame Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) basic school and Tsiame Roman Catholic (RC) basic school respectively, expressed excitement over the support and thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

They promised to position the candidates well before the commencement of their task ahead.

“We have barely a week to the BECE exams, and our candidates are fully prepared to raise our flags up.”

Some beneficiary candidates the GNA engaged with expressed appreciation to Mr Sukah and thanked him for his love for them.

They pledged to perform well in the exam for their own benefit.

A total of 57 students from both Tsiame RC basic and Tsiame EP basic schools benefited from the gesture.

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination will commence from August 7 to 11.

GNA

