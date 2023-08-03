Kadjebi NADMO declares Dodo-Amanfrom D/A Islamic JHS block uninhabitable

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug. 3, GNA – The Kadjebi District Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has declared Dodo-Amanfrom D/A Islamic Junior High School (JHS) as uninhabitable.

The school structure, which had cracks all over, was amongst 300 structures earmarked by NADMO for demolition in the Dodo-Amanfrom township.

Mr. Godwin Gracious Fia, the Headteacher of the School, said the Kadjebi District Planning Officer and the District Engineer visited the School in October 2021 and took pictures of the structure with the promise for new school block, but nothing has been heard since.

He said the school, which was established in 2009, had 9 teachers and 114 students, including 53 girls and 61 boys, who study under the dilapidated structure.

Mr. Fia said the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results of students at the school were the best among the three public JHSs in Dodo-Amanfrom township though their structure was in deplorable state.

The Headteacher said out of the 48 Candidates the School presented for 2022 BECE, the school recorded 93 per cent pass with aggregate 20 being best and 37 being worse and that of 2021 BECE result, the best grade was 23 and worse was 39 of the 26 candidates presented.

“Our performance is better than Dodo-Amanfrom E.P JHS and R.C JHS though we do not have a good structure,” he said.

Mr. Fia said parent preferred sending their wards to E.P JHS and R.C JHS because of their good structures and that parents, who had the school at heart that sent their wards to the school. He thus appealed to philanthropists and benevolent organisations to help them with a new school block.

Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, when contacted by GNA on the issues, said he was aware of the problem, but they would follow-up.

He said they would be meeting the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and the School Management Committee (SMC) over the issue so that they could provide a temporal structure for the students.

Mr. Sulemana Zulkalneine, the Kadjebi District Planning Officer, said they were aware of the problem, but had little to do about it now due to unavailability of funds.

The Kadjebi District Office of NADMO has marked some 590 structures for demolition including; 300 structures in Dodo-Amanfrom community, 150 in Kadjebi township, 80 structures in Pampawie community and 60 in Ahamansu community.

GNA

