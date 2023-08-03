Ejisu crowned champions of 2023 MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival, pocket 20,000 cedis

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Aug.03, GNA – Ejisu have been crowned champions of this year’s MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival after beating Santasi 4-3 on penalties at the Otumfuo Park, Kumasi.

The team from Ejisu put up a splendid performance to cruise over their opponents who were difficult to pin down after an exciting 90 minutes.

The champions, who were on top form throughout the tournament began the game on an impressive note trying to grab an early goal ahead of Santasi.

A 55th minute strike from Enock Morrison made the difference in the game as Santasi managed to take the lead after minutes of asking.

It was a difficult moment for the winners who were sending in crosses into the half of their opponents hoping for a breakthrough but failed after several attempts.

Just when Ejisu thought all hope was lost, Rauf Abubakar came to the rescue of his side, with a goal of the tournament contender to level scores in the 70th minute.

Several efforts by both sides to find the net again were unsuccessful as the game was decided on penalties with Ejisu breaking bounds to carry the day.

Speaking after the event, Mr Germain Naatey, Senior Manager Brands and Communications at MTN, congratulated the winners for their efforts and commended other participants for being part of the competition this year.

“It was an interesting journey which saw a display of great talents and also brought communities together in a very competitive but friendly atmosphere,” he stated.

He noted that MTN was keen on contributing to the growth of sports in the country, giving young footballers the platform to exhibit their talent.

The finals attracted dignitaries including chiefs, MTN officials, present and former footballers, and coaches.

Notable were Samuel Boadu, Paa Kwesi Fabin, Akwesi Appiah, Kweku Frimpong, Abdul Razak ‘Golden Boy’ and Ibrahim Danlad.

Ejisu was presented with a cheque for 20,000 cedis and a trophy for winning the tournament whiles Santasi also bagged 10,000 cedis.

Other recipients were Kwadaso and Dichemso who placed third and fourth places respectively with 5,000 and 2,000 cedis each.

