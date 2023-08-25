AGI launches 12th Ghana Industry and Quality Awards to enhance local businesses’ growth

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA -The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has launched the 12th Ghana Industry and Quality Awards to exemplify a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and the growth of local businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Humprey Ayim-Darke, President of the AGI, said the awards were a testament to the industry’s dedication to innovation, drive to uplift their communities, and their unwavering belief in the potential of homegrown enterprises.

“We acknowledge that progress is a collective effort, and each facet of society plays a crucial role in creating an ecosystem where local production can thrive. It is for this reason that the AGI continues to engage the Government on policies such as the development of regulations that seek to control the importation of selected strategic products we can produce here in Ghana,” he said.

He said if the policies to reduce imports were implemented, it would help reduce the import bill and improve the balance of payments situation of our country.

“As we embark on this journey to celebrate and promote local production, let us commit to fostering an environment where entrepreneurship can flourish, and where businesses can thrive for shared prosperity.

Let this year’s awards be a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration and determination even in a period of turbulence,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to loyal sponsors, whose support had made this event possible dedication to promoting local production is commendable and serves as a shining example for others to emulate.

Dr. Nora Bannerman-Abbot, the AGI Awards Planning Committee Chairperson, said the Awards would reward and honour companies that had achieved outstanding successes in various areas of Industry and Innovation in the year under review.

The categories for this year include the Major Awards, the Sector Awards, and the Regional Awards.

There will also be a few honourary Awards to deserving firms and personalities who have distinguished themselves in the industry.

“We have made that deliberate effort to distinguish our Awards from the several awards schemes we see emerging around us, by positioning the AGI Awards as the mother of all Awards in Ghana,” she said.

She said the theme: “Promoting local manufacturing in an ever-changing business climate” is to spur us on as local producers.

“Our businesses have faced strong headwinds in the first half of this year coupled with new revenue measures against the backdrop of the IMF interventions. We believe major fiscal policy reforms and reliefs are needed to chart a competitive path for Industry to bolster expansion and inclusive growth. Indeed, local manufacturing Is the way out of our economic instability, unemployment, and export deficits,” she said.

Dr Bannerman-Abbot said the motivation for the AGI Awards was to bring up local businesses to international standards with products and services, which measure to and are competitive on the global markets.

The success of any company depends on the quality of the product or service It offers. For those of us in manufacturing, factors such as safety, efficiency, and reliability all affect the quality of a product and ultimately influence overall customer satisfaction, so these are very crucial for our Awards.

Mr Sergio Mujica, The Secretary-General of the International Organisation for Standardisation, stressed partnership with the public and private sectors in the development of standards.

