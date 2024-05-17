Ghana Premier League: Samartex inch closer to history 

Accra, May.17, GNA-In an unpredictable world of Ghanaian football, where giants often stumble and underdogs rise to the occasion, an extraordinary story is unfolding – one that has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans nationwide.

Samartex FC, a club that was plying its trade in Division One just two seasons ago, finds itself on the cusp of writing its name in Ghana Premier League history.

Sitting at the summit of the top flight with five games remaining, Samartex’s unexpected rise has defied all expectations.

A mere two years ago, the club from the Samreboi community in the Western Region secured promotion to the top flight, a feat celebrated with jubilation and a touch of cautious optimism.

Little did they know that their journey had only just begun.

In their debut season in the elite division, Samartex showcased a resilience and hunger that opposed their newcomer status. They finished a respectable 10th, laying the foundations for what was to come.

This season, however, they have taken the league by storm, playing a fearless brand of football that has seen them topple one heavyweight after another.

As the season enters its crucial final stretch, Samartex find themselves in unfamiliar territory – leading the pack with 52 points, two points clear of the chasing pack.

Their remaining fixtures present a tricky challenge you’d expect them to navigate.

With a seven-point buffer to protect, Samartex has to face MTN FA Cup finalists Bofoakwa Tano, Hearts of Lions, Bibiani Gold Stars, Karela United, and Accra Lions.

Three of their final five games would be played at home in front of the Samreboi faithful. No side this season has picked up more points (39) from home than Samartex.

With every passing game, the road to coronation will feel shorter as Samartex aims to clinch a maiden top-flight league title. Under the guidance of Head Coach Nurudeen Amadu, Samartex has cultivated a never-say-die attitude, combining youthful exuberance with tactical astuteness.

Their attack, spearheaded by the prolific Evans Osei Owusu has functioned at optimal level with the support of Baba Musa and the crafty Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Meanwhile, their backline has proven to be a formidable barrier, conceding just 22 goals – the joint-best record in the league.

As the season concludes, there’ll questions on whether Samartex can defy the odds and go all the way. Samartex’s fairytale journey highlights the competitive nature of a league where the status quo is often overturned.

If the Samreboi-based club wins the league title, they will become the fourth different side to win the league in the last four years.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

