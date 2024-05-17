GFA to hold 30th Ordinary Congress at Prampram  

Accra, May 17, GNA – The 30th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress will be held at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram in August.

This is an exercise of the powers of the Executive Council under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019 which states that: “the Executive Council shall fix the date and venue for a meeting of Congress. The Members shall be notified in writing at least ten (10) days in advance”.

The GFA Statutes provide that “Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season”.

In compliance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of GFA at least seven (7) days before the stipulated date of the meeting of Congress.

This convocation shall contain the Agenda, the Activity Report, the Financial Statements, the Auditors’ Report and any other relevant documents.

The Executive Council will determine the date for the forthcoming congress at their next meeting.

GNA

