NPP Presidential Primaries: 41 delegates expected to vote in Volta Region

By Maxwell Awumah

Dambai (O/R) Aug 24, GNA – A total of 41 delegates have been primed to cast their ballot in the upcoming New Patriotic party (NPP) Presidential primaries slated for Saturday in the Volta region.

They are 18 Constituency Chairmen, 17 Regional Executives, two Ministers, two National Council Members and two Founding Members who would cast their ballots at the Catholic Secretariat in Ho, venue for the exercise.

The NPP’s super delegates conference was occasioned to reduce the number of aspirants vying to contest for the Flagbearer position of the party from 10 to 5, according to its party Constitution.

In all, 10 Presidential aspirants are jostling for the first five positions to proceed to the next stage towards electing a Flagbearer for the NPP for the 2024 general election.

They are Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr, Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Mr Joe Ghartey, Mr Francis Addai Nimoh, Mr Kwadwo Poku, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong ,Mr Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,

Mr Pope Yao Yevoo, Volta Regional Secretary, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said he expected a peaceful exercise in this family exercise on Saturday between the hours of 0900 to 1300 hours.

He expected an incident-free exercise but promised trouble-rousers of equal response from the security agencies ir they attempt to bar the conduct of the exercise.

He reminded the delegates to be conscious of the 2024 elections and elect a candidate that would unite and have a strong appeal to Ghanaians going into the 2024 polls.

“Breaking the Eight will only come with a candidate that appeals to NPP, non NPP people and Ghana at large, and that exercise begins on Saturday. Candidates should come to the venue, cast their ballot, and walk away,” he appealed.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Committee of the NPP party has assured all stakeholders, particularly the 10-presidential aspirants that it would implement to the letter the operational guidelines for the party’s Electoral College election for Saturday, election.

GNA

