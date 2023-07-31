YEA Director confident to unseat incumbent Cape Coast South MP

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, July 31, GNA – Ms Sarah Afful, an aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, hopeful has pledged to unseat Mr George Ricketts-Hagan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South when given the opportunity to lead the party in the coming election.

She said it was time for the constituency to see drastic development and promised to deliver that when given the nod.

Ms Afful, who is the Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), was accompanied by scores of polling station executives, area coordinators and past executives.

Also, well-wishers, supporters and party faithful walked through the principal streets of Cape Coast clad in branded t-shirts with party colours were there in their numbers.

Others wore ‘Obaatan Na Onim nea ne mma bedi’ cloth to drum home the point that only mothers could cater well for their children.

She touted why a woman should represent Cape Coast to continue the good works of the first female Member of Parliament for Cape Coast.

Together with her supporters, they sang and danced to good music through Brofoyedru, Tantri, Kotukuraba, Chapel Square through to the party office at Kingsway, all suburbs of Cape Coast.

Addressing the supporters later, Ms Afful said she was overwhelmed and surprised by the fans who came out in their numbers to support her.

She expressed confidence and trust that the support would translate into votes for her to win the parliamentary primary and recapture the seat for the NPP in the 2024 election.

The Regional Director called for unity, peace and harmony among all delegates and supporters, adding that the primary was an internal election and the main vision was to win the seat for the party.

She appealed to the delegates to vote for someone who had good records and could recapture the seat from the opposition National Democracy Congress (NDC).

She called on all to desist from politics of insults, which tend to tarnish the image and reputation of the party but engage in healthy and clean campaign.

She said she believed in issue-based campaigns and advised all to avoid name calling and derogatory statements against each other.

Ms Afful and Mr Ernest Arthur, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), have submitted their forms, remaining one more person who has shown interest.

