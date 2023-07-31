Napo, KK Sarpong, five others bag Honorary Doctorate Degrees from UCC

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, July 31, GNA – The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has conferred various honorary doctorate degrees on seven notable personalities for their remarkable contributions to the advancement of society.

The honourees of the university’s 2023 special congregation were honoured particularly for their distinguished leadership and achievements in education, business, and politics which have spurred significant development in the country.

They included Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South; Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area; and Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, a renowned business magnate and industrialist.

Others are Rev Professor Harold Stewart Amonoo-Kuofi, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Cape Coast Technical University and medical practitioner; and Dr Deborah Rose, an accomplished educator and researcher.

The rest are Dr Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of Danpong Healthcare Group Ltd and educator and Professor Daniel Asua Wubah, an accomplished scientist and traditional leader.

The conferment of the degrees on them automatically makes them alumni of the university.

The university conferred on Dr Opoku Prempeh a Doctor of Educational Leadership (DEL, Honoris Causa) degree chiefly for his role in the implementation of the Free SHS policy and many other transformational achievements in the education sector during his time as Education Minister.

As an advocate of educational reforms, the school cited the Manhyia South MP’s practical commitment to the promotion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in line with Ghana’s development agenda.

UCC, among other contributions, also lauded him for lobbying for the approval of the Institute of Educational Planning and Administration as a UNESCO Category II Institute of Excellence in West Africa.

A Doctor of Laws (LLD, Honoris Causa) degree was conferred on Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim, a lawyer and administrator, for his “meritorious and distinguished” service to Ghana in numerous capacities for the past four decades.

He has served and continues to serve on national and international bodies including Maxam Ghana Limited as Board Member, Ghacem Cement Foundation and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital as Chairman, and Green Ghana as Co-Chairman.

The multiple award-winning traditional rulers is extolled nationally for superintending over the cleanest town in Ghana, Assin Kushea.

Dr Sarpong received a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA, Honours Causa) degree.

He has been in executive management for thirty years and served in 36 organisations spanning financial services, transportation, manufacturing, commerce, mining, energy, education, and sports.

The revered administrator was appointed chancellor of the University of Professional Studies in 2022.

As the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, he facilitated the establishment of the Oil and Gas Research Chair and the building for the Faculty Law and Governance at UCC.

Rev. Professor Amonoo-Kuofi was awarded a Doctor of Science (D. SC, Honoris Causa) at the special congregation.

He is credited for his role in the establishment and accreditation of UCC’s School of Medical Sciences and nurturing it to become the best medical school in Ghana.

With many achievements to his credit, Professor Amonoo-Kuofi is currently serving as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Cape Coast Technical University, Chairman of the Central Regional Health Committee, among others.

Dr Rose of the Yale University received a Doctor of Education (ED. D, Honoris Causa) degree for her dedication and support for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics education in Ghana, Africa, and humanity.

Dr Gyamfi was honoured with a Doctor of Entrepreneurship (D. Ent Honoris Causa) degree for his role as an entrepreneur, dedicated service to UCC, humanity and the nation, his global reach and achievement in the pharmaceutical field.

In recognition of his experience and expertise he was appointed to serve council member for the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Central University School of Pharmacy, Ghana College and Post-Graduate Pharmacists and Mountcrest University.

For Professor Wubah, who is also the Toapentenhen of the Breman Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Traditional Area, he was conferred upon a Doctor of Strategic Leadership (DSL, Honoris Causa) degree.

He was commended for his contributions towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education.

As the first Ghanaian-born President of a university in the United States, his alma mater, UCC, lauded him for his strong leadership, compassion, enthusiasm and exemplifying highest standards of professionalism during his 30-year career in higher education.

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, congratulated the honourees and urged to support the university to achieve its plans and visions.

He said while the university was still committed to its traditional mandate of teaching, research and providing academic leadership, they were also working to transform UCC into a global entrepreneurial hub for academic excellence.

That, he said, was to empower UCC graduates to have entrepreneurial competencies in line with the national vision to reduce unemployment and promote job creation.

The Vice Chancellor further called for support for the completion of various ongoing infrastructural projects in the school, especially the Institute for Law and Governance Complex at UCC being constructed by the GNPC.

“We are, therefore, entreating Dr K.K Sarpong, the current Minister of Energy, Dr Opoku Prempeh, and the current Chief Executive Officer of GNPC to support the completion of the project so that we will be able to train more human capital for national development,” he added.

Professor Wubah, in an acceptance speech on behalf of the honourees, thanked the university for recognising and honouring them for their efforts.

He indicated that the award did not signify the end of their services to the nation but an inspiration to do greater things.

“I will like to throw a challenge to all seven of us, as we accept this honorary degree, we should not forget the weight of the responsibilities that it comes with.

“It is a call to action; a reminder of the tremendous impact that we can make when we combined knowledge with compassion and use it to address the challenges facing put societies today,” he stated.

GNA

